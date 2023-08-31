Judge will not define what a “woman” is after trans individual allegedly harassed women in sorority 

The definition of a woman in the woke society is awfully loose. It appears that the transgender individual who has been harassing women in a sorority seems to be getting a jail free card by a judge. Furthermore, this is a massive disappointment towards conservative women as they would feel unsafe in these places now.

The New York Post states, a lawsuit brought by six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming to prevent a transgender individual from joining their chapter was dismissed by Judge Alan Johnson. Furthermore, the suit alleges the student’s inappropriate behavior but was rejected because the organization’s bylaws lack a definition of “woman.”

In addition to this, Judge Johnson ruled that a federal court can’t intervene in the sorority chapter’s freedom to admit Artemis Langford in September 2022. The women claim that the individual was “excited” when he saw the sorority women walking around in their undergarments.

Conservatives defining what a “woman” is

This pandering has set back women's rights 100 years — Eldon D. Nelson (@EldonDNelson) August 29, 2023

X users state that this sort of pandering is setting back women’s rights by 100 years. Furthermore, the feminist movement is in division with each other as one half wants trans women to be with them. However, the other half do not want certain trans women to share their spaces, especially if those “women” have desires for a biological woman.

Easy access to all those college women. — jowee | 🌸 (@joweeAnne) August 29, 2023

In addition to this, others are asking why would some men genuinely do this. Others respond by stating that this would give these people access to women all day and all night. Some might find this response as transphobic, but for the women who are suffering, they would see this as facts.

Exactly! Is all the women quit the sorority they would make changes. — MindingMyOwn (@TheOneMalsGal) August 29, 2023

Following that, conservatives are suggesting that the women drop out of all of these sororities. Case in point, if the sorority these women are currently in do not have any other members, something else would definitely be done. X users suggest that the trans individual should be left alone in the sorority.

