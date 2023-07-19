Kate Middleton breaks hearts as she ‘forgets’ to greet Wimbledon ball boy

Viewers who were watching Wimbledon on BBC were extremely disappointed to see Kate Middleton snubbing a ball boy during the presentation ceremony.

Princess Kate shook hands with all the ball boys and ball girls as she arrived at the presentation ceremony but somehow didn’t greet one of them. She attended the finals with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William. Social media however noticed how she awkwardly snubbed one ball boy.

Kate oversight

Why did Kate Middleton aka Princess of Wales just completely skip the first kid in the handshake line? Is that normal #Wimbledon asked one user on Twitter, sharing the clip where Kate seemingly missed the first ball boy in the line.

The post garnered some 300,000 views and a lot of replies.

Comments poured in on social media;

- Advertisement -

“How do you think he feels about that?”Kate Middleton just totally blanked the first ball boy, and shook hands with all the others as she walked out of the presentation, poor fella,” said Niall.

“Kate Middleton ignoring the first ball boy in the lineup….#Wimbledon,” said another. Kate ignored him. Hilarious walk-in” reads another comment.

“These are kids… they’re out thinking about it politics of the royal family. It’s an honor to be out there and incredibly difficult to be selected. Not sure how you think that means “everyone likes royalty,” was another post.

“Did Kate walk past the first ball boy without a handshake?,” said Sean.

“I noticed that and then, when she shook hands with the adults along the net, she only stated with the second one in line there as well, Is that a thing?!”.

More Social Media Comments

- Advertisement -

“I thought she would recover and double back. Hope he doesn’t take it personally,” said Mel.

“I thought she would recover and double back. Hope he doesn’t take it personally,” said Zinc.

One user did speak in her favour saying she probably did it to save time.

“Yes to save time. They only shake a few hands. She didn’t shake hands with the other side either.”

One other person speculated that the first ball boy may have been in a blind spot as the Princess was walking out.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the week Queen Camilla came under fire for her ‘limp’ handshake at Wimbledon.

A photo on Instagram on the Royal Family’s account appeared to see her giving a limp handshake to several ball girls.

Read More News

Jane Birkin, star that inspired Hermes bag passed away at 76

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts