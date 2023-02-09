Lana Del Rey’s Comment For Being Featured On Taylor Swift’s Song 

Lana Del Rey recently expressed surprise after being featured in a Taylor Swift song. She was unaware that she was the only featured artist on Taylor’s latest album and would have performed the entire second verse of “Snow on the Beach.”

To many, these two artists have a whole different set of genres and fans. However, the loyalty of their fans are almost similar. Lana Del Rey tends to be on the darker end of the spectrum and Taylor Swift is leaning more towards the happy pop songs genre.

According to Hypebae, Taylor Swift made sweet remarks about her peer by stating, “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege.

Swift added, “And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for… For life. Absolutely love her, and really I hope you love this song as much as I do.”

Fans react to Lana Del Rey commenting on Taylor’s song

In other words tayIor lied to her and made her think someone else was going to be on the song, just to not let her have an entire verse — stainer (@fentyvibesz) February 6, 2023

Both Taylor and Lana fans swarmed the Twitter post immediately after it was posted. One fan alleged that Taylor probably did not want Lana to feature on the entire song and thus told her that other singers might also be on the album. However, this is merely a speculation or a joke and there is no evidence that Taylor as such.

I don’t think u understand what Lana said. Sounds like she chose to do the background voices thinking there would be another artist featured — Alessia’s Midnights (@taymidnights23) February 6, 2023

A Lana Del Rey fan expressed disappointment at her recent comments about Taylor Swift. They felt that Swift had not given enough credit to their collaboration and believed that the song would have been more memorable if Lana had more prominent vocals. However, Lana had no ill intent and had willingly taken on a background role in the song’s recording.

best friends yeah no — Nat (@cirocaqua) February 7, 2023

Fans are also claiming that the two have no problems with each other and that they are close friends. There are a number of photographs that prove they have been meeting each other at gatherings, events and parties. The two celebrities have been seen laughing, chatting, and having a great time together, which is why their fans are speculating that they are indeed close friends.

However, there are some that refuse to believe that female celebrities can in fact still be friends with each other. Taylor Swift fans brought up the topic that Lana Del Rey fans are wild and that they are surprised on how much a fan base supports their favourite singer.

