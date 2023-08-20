British nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of eliminating 7 babies

On August 18, British national Lucy Letby was found guilty of killing seven babies as well as trying to kill six others.

The 33-year-old was charged with the murder of five boys and two girls and the attempted murder of six other children at the hospital she worked in in England between 2015 and 2016.

The hospital in question was the Countess of Chester Hospital in Northwest England.

She deliberately tried to murder the newborns by injecting air into their bloodstreams as well as administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes.

Prosecutor Pascale Jones issued a statement stating that she had the intention to harm the babies and she did so in an environment that was meant to be safe for the infants and their families.

“Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weapon and used her craft to inflict harm, grief and death,” said Jones.

Letby was also charged of poisoning infants by adding insulin to intravenous feeds and interfering with breathing tubes. She denied all charges.

A jury of seven women and four men deliberated for 22 days before reaching the verdict. Prosecutors said that the hospital started to see a significant rise in babies dying during the time she worked there. Her time there was described as a “constant malovelent presence” when the children collapsed or died.

Her lawyers tried to argue that the deaths were due to natural causes and that senior doctors were simply blaming Letby to cover up negligence in the neonatal unit.

Letby denied all accusations saying, “I only ever did my best to care for them. I am there to care not harm.” However post it notes were found in her house stating, “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.”

