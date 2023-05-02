Liberals LOSING their MINDS after Elon Musk SUBSCRIBES to Libs of TikTok 

Libs of TikTok is known for their controversial viewpoints when it comes to the extremities of the liberals in America. AOC has even seen the founder of Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik and called her “transphobic” for her viewpoints. However, Elon Musk decides to subscribe to her Twitter account and liberals seem to be losing their minds about it.

Unfortunately, in today’s world we can’t seem to meet each other in the middle. It’s either you’re a right wing conservative or a left wing ultra woke liberal. However, in the perspective of some, Libs of TikTok is a centrist platform that is leaning more towards the right. Regardless, the Twitter account rarely comments on the situation but rather posts the content of TikTok creators.

Twitter users react to Elon Musk subscribing to Libs Of TikTok

The best part is that you show them videos of themselves. I just subscribed too. Keep doing what you do!! 🤙❤️ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 2, 2023

Users that openly subscribe to her account states that these people are simply doing it to themselves by making these radical videos. The account owner states that Elon Musk is allowing her to exercise her right to freedom of speech. It could be a possibility if she had done this profile on another platform, she would probably get a ban.

P.S. don't ever come out of the transgender closet, grifter. — Jess 𝓭𝓸 𝓲𝓽 (@jess_do_it_x) May 2, 2023

Liberals are accusing her of transphobia and that she is exploiting parents who have internal transphobia towards their own kids. Back in 2021, Elon Musk’s son, now daughter, cut ties with him. Many speculate that he is probably transphobic to his now daughter, however, that is a subject that is up for debate.

According to the BBC, Vivian Jenna Wilson states that she no longer wants anything to do with her own father. She was 18-years-old when she officially changed her gender from male to female. However, during the same year, Elon did tweet that he loves all his children.

weird that he uses NDAs and fires people for speaking out then.

very cisgender of him — Nonsensei (@TylerPaulUtt1) May 2, 2023

Conservatives are appreciative of Elon for protecting their right to free speech. One Twitter user claims that he has done more to protect their freedom of speech than any other politician in the last 50 years.

Despite this, liberals think the contrary, claiming that he silences those that disagree with him. However, this isn’t a proven fact and is only the viewpoint of this liberal Twitter user. The liberal user then adds that the conservatives don’t practise free speech but instead they practise “hate speech.”

