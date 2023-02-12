Lizzo and Adele gets ‘so drunk’ at the Grammys

Singers Lizzo and Adele definitely know how to have a good time at the Grammys Awards. Lizzo looked back on her eventful night at the award ceremony during a Friday appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show and was in great spirits thanks to the company of the British singer and some booze.

She spoke about winning the record of the year for About Damn Time and feeling shocked by it.

Lizzo and Adele were intoxicated

Lizzo, 34, is the one who revealed that she and Adele had a wild time at an awards show where they both drank too much. They didn't even know the categories being announced and just relied on each other to smile when their names were called. The duo drank in style as Lizzo brought along flasks of tequila and white wine, one for each of them. However, she ended up drinking Adele's flask as well. Lizzo shared that she had a collection of flasks to match her outfit. Despite the craziness of the night, Lizzo and Adele seemed to have a great time and made light of the situation with their sense of humor.

Lizzo spoke about her experience at the awards show and her seating arrangements. According to her, she had no control over her seating, but Adele did. Adele even Facetimed Lizzo before the show, excited about the fact that they were sitting next to each other. Lizzo also talked about her interaction with Harry Styles. She had complimented him on his performance, but later learned that there was a stage malfunction during his performance. Lizzo realized that she might owe Harry an apology after he told her about the incident and she had made a joke about it. The singer admitted that she told Harry that nobody had noticed the malfunction, but then told their friend Tom not to let Harry know that everyone had noticed. Lizzo apologised to Harry Styles

The artist said she feels like she needs to apology to him for downplaying the stage malfunction.

‘I would have been so scared if that was me,’ she recalled.

The singer won Record of the Year

Lizzo won Record of the Year at the Grammys for About Damn Time.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” beat out ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile’s “You and Me on the Rock,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the award.

