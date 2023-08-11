New Lizzo Updates: Cheating boyfriends and plagiarized videos

We bring you new Lizzo updates as more than a week has gone by after Lizzo’s former dancers accused her of misconduct on tour, and more and more people are coming forward with new accusations.

Tik Tok influencer Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown has come forward to share a story about her experience with Lizzo a few years ago. Brown spoke about how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and left her for Lizzo. Brown was at the time co-hosting the MTV show Wonderland with Lizzo in 2019. Brown claims that the couple are still together.

New Lizzo Updates

Creator and plus sized singer Elle Baez also posted a video on Lizzo’s 2022 reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”. Baez had made it to the final round but couldn’t get past the clauses in the contract Lizzo had sent to her. The contract had stipulate that contestants had to disclose their life stories and sign over ownership of their own creative work. Because she questioned the contract she was dropped.

Baez made a two-part TikTok series with video evidence showing how Lizzo and her team had lifted original concepts from several music videos. In an industry where creative theft is common, more and more things are coming to light and fans of Lizzo now have a very different picture of who she is.

Last week’s lawsuit saw Lizzo being called out for sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shaming. Lawyers representing the dancers who are accusing her of the above say that there are allegations from at least six people who toured with Lizzo and the allegations came out last week.

New Allegations

Some of the allegations also appear quite outlandish though if proved to be true could prove to be a huge setback for the singer who is known for advocating body positivity. The plaintiffs lawyer Neama Rahmani said that Lizzo allegedly pressured one of her dancers at the time to touch a nude performer at a strip club, called attention to the dancer’s weight and fired her in front of other performers after she recorded a meeting in an effort to help manage a health condition.

