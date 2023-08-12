Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spark romance rumours

Harry Styles seems to have a new romantic interest these days, and it’s not the Taylor Swift we’ve heard about before. The “Late Night Talking” singer was spotted getting close to Taylor Russell, his rumoured girlfriend, in London. This rendezvous followed her performance in “The Effect” at the National Theatre.

In the photographs, Styles can be seen warmly embracing Russell, wrapping his arm around her. In response, the “Bones and All” actress placed her hand on his arm, creating an affectionate moment between the two. They shared smiles and laughter during their interaction.

Close interaction with styles

After the play, Styles, accompanied by his good friend James Corden and Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, visited Russell’s dressing room. There, it was observed that Styles and Russell appeared close, and there was even a suggestion that they were holding hands. Their camaraderie was evident as they chatted, whispered, and shared laughs.

Later, Styles and Russell, both 29 years old, spent around an hour at the afterparty bar before Styles left with Russell’s belongings, including her suitcase and purse. Russell followed Styles out and got into his car, which indicates a level of intimacy between them.

Private about their relationship

Sources reveal that it seemed like Russell was coordinating with Styles over the phone when she left the theatre, guiding him on where to pick her up. They seem to be intentionally discreet about their relationship, trying to avoid being photographed together.

- Advertisement -

The speculation about Styles and Russell dating began when she was seen in the VIP section of his Vienna concert, seated with his crew. Subsequent sightings in Austria showed them holding hands, adding fuel to the rumours.

Are they dating?

Neither Styles nor Russell has confirmed their relationship publicly, and their representatives have not responded to inquiries from Page Six about the matter.

Styles was previously in a relationship with his “Don’t Worry Darling” director and co-star, Olivia Wilde, for almost two years before they broke up in November 2022. Recently, he debuted an “Olivia” tattoo. He has also been linked briefly to models Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he was seen kissing in Tokyo in March.

Read More News

Lizzo harassment lawsuit: Six more accusers surface

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts