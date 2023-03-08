Man robs bank in Utah hoping to get into prison 

It is unusual for many to hear that a man is willingly waiting for himself to get into prison. Apparently, it is true for this Utah man who decides to rob a bank for only $1. Following that, he simply waited for the authorities to pick him up.

Reports from KSL.com state that Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, is in the custody of the local authorities under the suspicion of robbery. Allegedly, Santacroce walked into Wells Fargo at 299 S. Main and handed a note to the teller.

The note cites that he is robbing the bank, and that the teller should give him the dollar. The teller hands him the dollar and informs him to leave the bank. However, he insists that the teller call the police.

Twitter users react to the man robbing the bank in Utah

My father used to tell me a story of a homeless man in his village in Ireland. He was happy living his life, but every fall/winter, he would commit a small crime. The judge would sentence him to jail for the winter, where he would be warm & fed & then release him in the spring. — SunnyWithAChanceOfMeatballs (@with_meatballs) March 8, 2023

Clown World on Twitter remarks that the man wants to be in federal prison. Netizens are saying that sometimes homeless people may do stunts like this in order for certain “luxuries.” This consists of having a warm bed, three hot meals a day and last but not least, shelter.

One netizen cites that in Ireland, his father knows a homeless man that does something similar every winter. The winters in Europe can get hopelessly cold and it would be harmful to those that are homeless. It is an unfortunate thing that prison can be the safety net for those in tough times.

Have you been to prison? No thanks… — 21BTC (@CelsiusSucks) March 8, 2023

Some are stating that the inflation we have today, living in prison is not such a bad idea. This comment however, is taken out of context. Others are informing the person that prison is not a fun holiday destination.

*joe bidens America — MadeYouScoop (@Brian75703287) March 8, 2023

Conservatives came to the scene and expressed their sadness about the situation. This netizen specifies that our society is a sad one as ironically prison can be a safer option than any other options for some. Another conservative person states that this is Joe Biden’s America.

Noble… — Atticus Santillan (@AtticusSantill1) March 8, 2023

Unfortunately, some decide to joke about the situation claiming that the man lost a bet and hence why he is doing this. Some users are entertaining the ironic joke claiming that if this is true, it will be a noble cause.

