Death of David McCallum, the popular Man from U.N.C.L.E actor

NCIS veteran actor David McCallum died peacefully at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He died of natural causes and was surrounded by his family. He was 90.

He was last seen in NCIS playing the role of Chief Medical Examiner Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard, the talented investigator with an eccentric bent.

The show’s producers had nothing but praise for him as executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North said that he has endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky and enigmatic Dr Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard.

McCallum honored

“But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who have worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From Day 1, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed,” said the producers in a joint statement.

McCallum was born on September 19th, 1933 to a family of musicians. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and joined BBC Radio shortly after. He then made his foray into theatre with productions like Whom the Gods Love, Die Young followed by Amadeus, Communiating Doors, The Hunting of the Snark, Comedians, The Lion in Winter and Julius Caesar.

He then went on to television with shows like The Invisible Man, The Education of Max Bickford, Sapphire and Steel, Colditz, Motherlove, Kidnapped and several episodes of shows like The Outer Limits, Law & Order and Sex and the City.

The actor has four children sons, Paul, Valentine and Peter and daughter Sophie. He has eight grandchildren and a wife, Katherine.

He eldest son paid a fitting tribute to his father stating; “He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his younger grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversation.

