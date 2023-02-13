Will Megan Fox Remove Her Painful Engagement Ring Now? 

Remember when Megan Fox showed off her controversial engagement ring? The whole internet blew up when they found out her engagement ring was designed to be painful if she ever took it off. Well, now it appears that she and Machine Gun Kelly are either going through a rough patch or are ending things completely.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement in January 2022 had netizens curious about her ring. It was designed by renowned jewellery designer Stephen Webster. The band of the diamond and emerald ring was crafted with a unique touch – it was made of actual thorns, adding a touch of pain to its undeniable beauty.

Megan Fox deletes all Instagram pics

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have broken up after she deleted all Instagram photos with him and quoted Beyoncé ‘Lemonade’ lyrics. She then followed Eminem, who MGK famously has beef with, along with Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/3TSVDEd3FE — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

However, trouble in paradise has surfaced due to their recent social media feud. It appears that Megan has deleted all her Instagram photos and quoted Beyonce’s Lemonade song. Following that, she followed other artists that Machine Gun Kelly has beef with.

The first thing netizens had to say about their possible breakup is that Pete Davidson would be the first in line to date Megan. This joke is popular among Twitter users as Pete Davidson has seen dating multiple female celebrities after they have broken up from their long term relationships or marriage. He even dated Kim Kardashian right after she left Kanye West.

The thorn thing was a joke btw. The person who made the ring said that right after that came out. — 冰露🌈 she/her NO JUSTICE NO PEACE✊🏼✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@BBandBTSrgreat) February 12, 2023

Another netizen brought up the painful ring that Megan has to wear, and they knew that the relationship would’ve been a failure from the start. However, it appears that the ring was just a joke and that it is not actually designed to be painful if she chooses to remove it.

You don’t know her. Get a life and stop worshiping celebrities — John J (@YouAreWorthNada) February 12, 2023

The recent rumours about the breakup between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Some have claimed that the world is now in a “peaceful” state, while others have dismissed the speculation surrounding their relationship as insignificant.

However, it’s important to note that neither party has come forward to confirm or deny the rumours. Social media has changed the landscape of how we perceive Hollywood celebrities and their personal lives, leading to quick speculation and rumours about everything from feuds to relationship problems. Despite this, it’s always best to wait for official statements and not jump to conclusions based on hearsay.

