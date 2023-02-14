North West writes sweet Valentine’s Day note to Kim Kardashian

North West, the daughter of famous parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is all set for Valentine’s Day. The nine-year-old created a TikTok on Friday (posted to her and Kim Kardashian’s joint account) which featured a collection of pink and red assorted items and an animated graphic heart on a tablet.

North gifted her mother a sweet gift

North tagged her mother and captioned the clip, “Almost Valentine’s Day💕✨” Over the video, there was a text saying, “Four more days until Valentine’s Day💕. The faces of North and Kardashian were not shown in the clip.

The SKIMS founder, however, was featured by lighting a House of Intuition “You Are Loved” candle. North uses a tincture dropper to squeeze out some of the Lemme Fall in Love organic flower elixir onto the pink tablecloth.

North opens her red “(Love) Notes to Self) journal to a touching note she wrote for Kardashians after a few decorated heart-shaped sugar cookies disappeared from the plate.

“Love you” with a heart drawn around it was written.

The gift was well thought out

The daughter of Kanye then displayed more items such as a bejeweled necklace, a bedazzled pink tumbler, Valentine’s Day-themed candies in a heart-shaped box, and another candle before blowing out the other.

Apparel from Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day SKIMS collection was shown in the TikTok video including pairs of embroidered sport crew socks.

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a surprise

The reality star surprised fans on Thursday when she attended her SKIMS Valentine’s Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Kardashian shared a series of selfies on Instagram last week modelling a sexy piece from the brand’s line after first dropping the intimates collection last month.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shares four children

The entrepreneur shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West.

Born on October 21, 1980, Kimberly Noel Kardashian is an American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman.

She first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, shot in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021). Its success led to the formation of the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012), Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013), and Hulu’s The Kardashians (2022).

- Advertisement -

Related Posts