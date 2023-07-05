Mick Jagger, 79 engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 36

Mick Jagger, the 79-year-old lead singer of The Rolling Stones, and Melanie Hamrick, a former ballet dancer aged 36, initially sparked speculation about their engagement when Hamrick was spotted wearing a ring. However, Hamrick dismissed the rumours, claiming it was simply a promise ring.

Nevertheless, an insider now reveals that the duo, who have a son together, is indeed engaged. They recently visited New York, but they currently have no plans to formalize their relationship through marriage.

Engaged to Mick Jagger

According to a source quoted by The Mirror, Hamrick confirmed to her friends at the American Ballet Theatre that she is engaged to Mick. She was explicit that the ring is an engagement ring, and she considers herself his fiancée. Hamrick’s family is also aware of the engagement and is delighted by the news.

While Hamrick has been in a relationship with Mick Jagger since 2014, she described their dynamic as being like “horny teenagers.” When asked about the ring, she told People magazine that Mick gave it to her and it was intended for that finger. However, she jokingly referred to it as a promise ring, emphasizing their playful and lighthearted approach to the relationship.

Living in the moment

It remains uncertain whether Hamrick is interested in getting married at all. She described herself as someone who lives in the moment and isn’t sure about walking down the aisle.

The pair previously collaborated on the ballet “Porte Rouge” in 2019, with Hamrick selecting music from The Rolling Stones’ repertoire and choreographing the performance. Although they enjoyed working together, Hamrick prefers to keep their professional lives separate. She believes that maintaining some distance allows for outside perspectives and advice, which she finds valuable.

Staying private

Hamrick values her privacy and avoids sharing too much about her personal life, including her son, on social media. She believes that what happens in someone's home should remain private. Mick Jagger has seven other children from previous relationships, including a marriage to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971 to 1978. He also had relationships with model and actress Jerry Hall from 1977 to 1999 and the late model-turned-stylist L'Wren Scott from 2001 until her death in 2014.

