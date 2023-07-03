Transgender woman BREAST FEEDING her baby due to cost living CRISIS 

In the midst of a global cost of living crisis, a transgender woman claims to be struggling and is gaining attention due to her breastfeeding her child. Conservatives are raging at the fact that a transwoman is doing as such. Furthermore, many are still uneasy with the source of milk that is feeding the child.

According to Reddux, the transgender individual is now defending herself against backlash for “breastfeeding” a baby. Mika Minio-Paluello, a transwoman, is dismissing criticism of transgender breastfeeding as “anti-trans hate”. The video highlights the financial challenges faced by Thames Water, the country’s largest water supplier, and the potential risk of its collapse due to mounting debt.

Following that, the video features a transgender individual shown as a Thames Water customer. ITV Consumer Editor Chris Choi expresses concerns that either bill payers or taxpayers would ultimately bear the cost of the failing water supplier’s financial struggles.

Transgender woman breast feeding her baby grinding conservative gears

He needs to be in prison for child abuse. For clarity, a male prison — Craig Beck (@CraigBeck) July 3, 2023

There are several transphobic remarks that are sent towards Mika. Furthermore, a user states that she has to be sent to prison for child abuse. In addition to this, internet users state that she has to go to a male prison instead of a female one. The subject of trans women entering women prisons is another subject that is hot on debate.

I picked Creepy 'TW' but I think it's time to start a new one dedicated to this particular subcategory of creepy men. — transperbolxx (@transperbole) July 3, 2023

Now, conservatives are stating that they are saving this post as “trans sexual violence” due to the alleged child abuse. There are more users stating that this individual is a man rather than a trans individual. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that this is only done by “creepy” men.

@lascapigliata8 has looked into this. No long term studies because men getting their rocks off is more important that the most fragile time in a human being's life (the very beginning of it, when nutritional needs being unmet can mean problems for life), and more important than… — 𝔳𝔢𝔫𝔲𝔰 (@venus_iscariot) July 3, 2023

Others are asking whether the milk from this trans woman has ever been tested. Following that, users state that there has been no long term studies regarding this matter. Conservatives add that this can possibly be a fetish that is enjoyable to some men and it seems that society is agreeing with it.

