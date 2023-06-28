SOON TO WATCH: MMA fight between Sen. Markwayne Mullin and union boss Sean O’Brien

It isn’t just Elon Musk and Zuckerberg who challenge each other to a cage fight. Recently, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) dared International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien to an MMA fight after O’Brien mocked him on social media.

A tweet from O’Brien accompanied by a photo of Mullin writes, “Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self-made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, and always will be. Quite the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome.”

In response, Mullin accepted O’Brien’s invitation thru a tweet:

“An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept.”

Politics and the MMA fight

Former mixed martial artist Mullin was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. The senator claimed to Fox News Digital that he was only agreeing to fight after O’Brien invited him to do so.

“Too often, these big bully union bosses try to intimidate individuals and never get called out on it,” he continued.

“I refuse to tolerate loudmouth bullies like O’Brien who got suspended over threats to his union members, thinks unions ought to be ‘militant organizations,’ and vilifies right-to-work states like Oklahoma — all while calling for fights on social media.”

On his Senate internet page, the Oklahoma senator proudly boasts about his 5-0 professional record and notes that he is still involved in the wrestling world.

“Mullin has remained active in the wrestling community since he retired from the sport, continuing to coach his children and other young athletes in wrestling tournaments across the country on weekends through today,” his Senate biography reads.

The challenge is the most recent in a string of professional physical fight challenges between well-known individuals. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, recently decided to square off in a cage battle.

As to who will end up bruised and bloody, only time will tell.

