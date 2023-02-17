Mother Decides To Change Gender Of Her 2 Year Old baby  

The controversial topic of transitioning the gender of children at a young age, even a baby is one that is frequently talked about. Some liberals are pushing it forward saying that it is a human right, meanwhile centrists and conservatives are vehemently against it. Both sides claim that either way, the child will suffer.

According to Reuters, republican lawmakers from all over the United States have intensified their push to outlaw specific medical services for transgender children, even going so far as to accuse parents and medical professionals of child abuse if they offer care.

The legislative agenda for this year includes bills that would forbid teachers from using pronouns that correspond to a student’s gender identity, prohibit trans girls from participating on girls’ sports teams, and mandate that trans people use the restroom that corresponds to the sex assigned to them at birth. This year’s legislative agenda is unprecedented in terms of the number and breadth of bills related to transgender issues.

Netizens share their thoughts on baby transgenders

This mom transed her 2-year-old son because he liked to dress up in dresses and makeup pic.twitter.com/oENOcYYlnS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2023

Libs of Tiktok, a controversial Twitter page that has suffered backlash from the woke crowd posted this incident. This is without the regard that the Twitter page usually posts these kinds of videos without their personal opinion. However, the general viewpoint is that most disagree with the idea of trans-babies.

People will stop sacrificing their children on the alter of woke in 15 years when they're sued into the ground by said sacrifices. — The Honorable Bovine (@HonorableBovine) February 15, 2023

Blaire White, a renown transwoman who is advocating against movements like this has spoken up. She stated that this is child abuse. Furthermore, replies directed to her claim that children going through this may sue their parents in the near future.

Others claim that some parents are doing this merely for attention. Many agree that babies are not mentally developed enough to consent themselves through major operations. Decisions like these are a serious one as it can have a life long effect on the baby.

Back in the day, we called girls who wanted to play with boys and boy toys "tomboys". I was one myself! It didn't mean they were transgender! — Kathryn Evans (@Kathryn73661748) February 16, 2023

Gays Against Groomers, another segment of the LGBT community spoke out against this movement. The organisation claims that it is okay for boys and girls to play with the toys that were made for each gender. Just because a child is playing with toys made for the opposite gender does not mean that they are transgender.

Another netizen, who is a woman, said that she was a tom-boy growing up. She played with toys that are generally associated with boys and is not transgender. Another user comments that if a toy can determine the sex of the child, it means that the toy is not made for children.

Trans children are the new status symbol?

That’s terrifying — Janette Winchester (@JanetteWinches5) February 16, 2023

Netizens also claim that trans children are the new designer “it” bag for millennial parents to show off to others. The fact that treatment for the child to transition is costly and that the parents would appear as more progressive to others.

There are a percentage of people who are born with body-dysmorphia which would make them feel they’re born in the wrong body. According to the NHS UK, they claim that it happens mostly in teenagers and young adults. They also claim that body dysmorphia is more related to physical appearances. Physical appearance such as facial features and comparing one’s look to another.

