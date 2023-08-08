Is Elon Musk Avoiding a Confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been at each other’s throats for some time with the cage fight the latest thing that’s being going on between the two.

Musk described it as a way to physically prepare for one event which he called a ‘civilized form of war’.

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Musk says that he wants to get an MRI before the girth as he may require surgery before the fight can happen and that he would know this week. The surgery is related to his C5 and C6 vetebrae. He is however quite adamant that the fight will go on no matte what.

“Zuck vs Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” said Musk.

Zuckerberg had earlier been doubtful as to whether Musk would fight. Zuckerberg had earlier posted on Threads, “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

How it started

In June, both Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to publicly battle out their differences in a mixed martial arts match.

Both the tech big wigs have been at each other’s throats ever since Meta launched Threads which is a rival to Twitter. Of late Musk’s Twitter has plummeted due to increased debt, leadership issues and advertisers jumping ship.

Zuckerberg also hit out at Musk over the weekend saying, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Last month Threads crossed the 100 million mark across 100 countries. It also overtook ChatGPT’s record as the OpenAI chat bot reached the 100 million mark in two months. The platform has 70 million signups which Zuckerberg said was “way beyond our expectations.”

