Nicki Minaj Ranked As Best Female Rapper of All Time 

Nicki Minaj has been ranked as the best female rapper, which was ranked by Billboard. When mixed with her male counterparts, she is still ranked 10th, which is impressive. She is also ranked higher than the person who many claimed to have inspired her, Lil Kim.

According to Billboard, Nicki Minaj, originally from Trinidad and Tobago but raised in South Jamaica, Queens, has earned her reputation as a prominent figure in the rap industry with her confident and bold personality. Her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” solidified her as a lyrical force to be reckoned with, leading to her recognition as the First Lady of Young Money alongside Lil Wayne and Drake, forming an unstoppable trinity in the world of chart-topping rap music.

Over the years, Nicki Minaj’s reputation precedes her. She has had a number of prominent feuds with other notable celebrities. A few years back, she had a legendary fight with Cardi B and prior to that, Miley Cyrus.

However, that does not discount the fact that she has real talent. For her to be able to rap at the speed she does is remarkable, and the voice she has is beautiful. Super Bass, Moment for life, Starships all defined the early 2010s.

Reactions to Nicki Minaj labelled as the best female rapper

lil kim created her AND paved the way for her btw — a (@fIipsider) February 8, 2023

On Twitter, the post garnered a lot of attention. Almost a million people have seen the tweet and debates about the rapper are on fire. One netizen claimed that Nicki Minaj essentially was inspired by Lil Kim, thus she in fact paved Nicki’s career.

Actual Nicki Minaj fans disagreed stating that other rappers like Jay-Z, Ms Lauryn Hill and Foxy Brown had a stronger influence on her. The possible only similar trait the two share would be that they are both sexy and fashionable female rappers. Their voices and lyrics are quite different.

Notice how you said " in my blind eyes" — Miss Grace Jones.(parody) 🐝 (@GraceJones2022) February 8, 2023

A fan commented that Nicki Minaj stands apart as the only successful rapper who has seamlessly blended rap and pop music. Despite this integration, she continues to showcase her impressive rap skills in her music. Additionally, Minaj’s use of different personas when singing is a testament to her versatility and creativity, setting her apart from her peers and making her delivery all the more impactful.

Says some one who stans jb🤣🤣 — chunlideon (@ate_wt) February 9, 2023

Regardless of her accomplishments, there will always be a hater on the lurks. This netizen appears to not be a fan of Nicki Minaj and spewed comments that are against the rapper. They claimed that she herself admitted that she is not the best and that the Billboard rankings are a fraud.

Ultimately, Nicki Minaj has made a significant impact on both pop culture and the rap industry. Through her hard work and determination, she has established herself as a household name and icon, inspiring and entertaining generations of fans, particularly those of the Gen-Z demographic who have grown up listening to her music.

