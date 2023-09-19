Katy Perry sells her music catalog for a cool $225 million

Singer songwriter Katy Perry has sold her music catalog for a ton of money. The American Idol judge and popular singer received $225 million for her stake in the master recording royalties and music publishing rights to her five albums comprising of One of the Boys (2008), Teenage Dream (2010), Prism (2013), Witness (2017) and Smile (2020).

Her most notable album is perhaps Teenage Dream which soared her to the top of the Billboard charts with hit songs like Firework, Last Friday Night and The One That Got Away.

Her more recent hit single, California Gurls was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Perry now has four diamond singles making her the most diamond-certified female musician in history.

This staggering amount is just the icing on the cake for the megastar whose net worth continues to soar with her worldwide tours, TV gigs, ongoing Vegas residency, shoe line, endorsements and fragrances to name a few.

Perry and Russel Brand

On her ex-husband Russell Brand who has been recently accused of rape and sexual assault, old interviews of Perry have resurfaced which strongly suggests she already knew about his transgressions and penchant for violence.

At the time of her divorce in 2011 she had said that she found him to be extremely controlling. She also hinted at deeper issues saying that she had found out the real truth about his and “is keeping it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

Fans are currently speculating about what she meant when said the above and are wondering if it hints at what he is currently being accused of.

The Sunday Times reported just a few days ago that four women have come forward alleging that Brand had been responsible for rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

Brand continues to deny all accusations. He also accused the media of launching a coordinated attack against him citing The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 as the main culprits.

