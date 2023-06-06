Preteen who stabs brother in a demonic rage was on ADHD

The mum of the Oklahoma girl who stabbed her younger brother in a demonic rage said that the child had become angry for no reason while on ADHD medication and she had no way of stopping the meds beforehand.

In an interview with NewsNation, the New York Post reported that April Lyda had said that she blames her daughter’s attack on her 9-year-old brother Zander on her medication.

“From what we found it looks like it was a medication issue, not anything else. Like a manic episode of some kind,” saying she was highly irritable on the medication.

An ADHD Problem

The girl started to cut her arms while on ADHD. The mom said her daughter had been home-schooled because of her situation and the doctor recommended she be put back on medication because her grades had dropped.

Since the patient cut her arms, she was taken off the ADHD medication. She was on it for years and the healthcare officers only took her off to see how she will cope with schoolwork.

The mother said that her daughter had also cut herself just before she attacked and killed her brother.

“They were close, they’ve always been close… they did yoga together almost every night. They went on vacations together and trips together. They always sat next to each other. They were very close. She loved him and he loved her.

“The mom said her daughter has no idea why she did what she did.

“She’s heartbroken and she feels very guilty but she still doesn’t understand why she did it. She said that it was like it wasn’t her and the team of specialists working with her, they believe her after working with her for the last six months every day. And I believe her too, because I know my child and I know that wasn’t her,” she said.

