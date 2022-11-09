Rebel Wilson announces baby via surrogacy

- Advertisement -

Congratulations are in order to actress Rebel Wilson who just announced the birth of her baby daughter Royce Lilian. The baby was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old actress was over the moon to share the great news with fans on Instagram.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” said Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Wilson shared the news on Monday (November 7) after denying engagement rumours.

The news of the birth of Royce comes months after Wilson came out in June to share that she is currently dating clothing and jewellery designer Ramona Argruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

Following the post in June, the actress’ relationship with Agruma has been watched closely enough for engagement rumours to swirl around the couple. Before the weekend, multiple outlets reported that they were en route to tying the knot.

On Saturday, Wilson cleared the air with an Instagram story post featuring a picture of her with Agruma at Disneyland, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” the caption read.

Wilson also poked fun at the engagement rumours by using them to promote her new lounge-wear line co-created with Agruma.

“Ramona & I took the next step in our relationship … and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants!” the actress tweeted on Thursday.

The new clothing line and her new child will leave Wilson busy. But she said she’s “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

“I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there!” she added. “Proud to be in your club.”

