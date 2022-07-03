report:-government-warns-public-not-to-hire-foreign-domestic-helpers-via-‘unofficial-channels’

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has reminded the public to not hire foreign domestic helpers through dubious means as they have already been allowed to enter the country.

However, Saravanan did not specify the action that could be taken against those who resort to such measures, The Star reported.

“I do not want employers, out of desperation, to do things which are not good,” he was quoted as saying.

Saravanan was commenting on news reports which stated that some desperate employers were resorting to “unofficial channels” to acquire domestic helpers from abroad.

The report stated that the employers were tired of waiting for Indonesian helpers.

It also said that some employers were seeking helpers via social media and freelance agents.

The Indonesian and Malaysian governments signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 1 to resume the recruitment of Indonesian domestic helpers.

On May 31, the government announced that the first batch of Indonesian domestic helpers bound for Malaysia had been postponed.

Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono said they were only expected to arrive in mid-July.

Copyright 2017 Malay Mail Online