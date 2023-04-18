Rumours: NEW 15 inch MacBook Air to be announced in June 

Despite their MacBook lineups heading towards a steady decline, there are rumours that Apple is planning to revamp their portable computers this June. Furthermore, the tech world is somewhat excited for the possible changes coming to these next generation laptops.

Macrumors states that Gurman indicates the upcoming MacBooks are getting their announcement at WWDC. Unfortunately, they may not feature Apple’s next-generation M3 chip, but rather processors that are “in line with” the current M2 chip.

This information suggests that the 15-inch MacBook Air might have the M2 chip in its internals. However, it’s unclear what this means for the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as those models already have the M2 chip.

Rumours about a 15-inch MacBook Air have been circulating since early 2021, and it seems that the laptop’s release is imminent. Suppliers are reportedly increasing production of 15-inch display panels for this model. Furthermore, the laptop has been seen in App Store developer logs.

The internet’s reaction to the possibility of a new MacBook Air

Apple forgot about Mac Pro — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) April 16, 2023

Twitter users are suggesting that Apple has forgotten their Mac Pro line up as it hasn’t gotten any refreshes since 2019. It is outdated in comparison to the other Macs that are available, and it still has an Intel chipset. Many are questioning Apple’s decision to leave their utmost powerful desktop untouched for three years.

Reddit users are sharing sentiments of wanting the old 12-inch MacBook to return. Said laptop is still the smallest modern Mac to currently exist. Unfortunately for the one USB-C laptop, it is no longer for sale since 2019. The whole irony towards this situation is that the 12-inch Mac is thinner and lighter than the newest MacBook Air.

There are more rumours suggesting that the new MacBook Airs are going to be available in an array of colours. Despite these rumours, the same were made prior to the release of the M2 Airs and they are currently in the standard colours.

