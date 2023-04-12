Rural America massively BOYCOTTING Bud Light for promoting transgenderism with $1 BILLION Loss

The recent Dylan Mulvaney campaign with Bud Light is sparking outrage among rural America. It is clear that rural America is not taking this lightly as they are massively boycotting the alcoholic beverage in the masses. It seems that the brand will be suffering from revenue losses soon.

According to Breitbart, Anheuser-Busch products such as Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Beer and many others are going through a boycott by Bud Light distributors and customers. Beer Business Daily, reports that distributors in the heartland and south of America are showing concerns about their relationship with the beer company.

This fact is especially true in more rural areas. Anheuser-Busch executives are supporting the partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Furthermore, they claim that their “commemorative can” for the transgender activist is to recognize a personal achievement. This is especially relevant to Dylan’s one-year anniversary of identifying as a woman.

Bud Light VP agenda to move branding away from frat boys

So, how is her marketing campaign working out so far ? — Sean (@Max_TO) April 10, 2023

The Twitter page, Clown World is very against Dylan Mulvaney receiving the amount of collaborations that she currently is. They upload a screenshot depicting the VP of Bud Light stating that they are departing from their old branding. However, Twitter users are sarcastically asking about their campaign’s success.

I'm colorblind and offended. reeeee — paul (@rysqit) April 11, 2023

Others are stating that the blue beer can is not out of touch. It is not possible that the alcoholic beverage can is not “inclusive” as it is a plain design. Despite this comment, there appears to be another user sarcastically commenting that they are colour blind. Thus the brand is openly discriminating against them.

Yeah. It only cost them $1,800,600,000 and counting…but they’re doing fine. — Jurgen Hammer Wagon (@JurgenWagon) April 10, 2023

A liberal Twitter user comments that the brand is doing fine, especially without Trump supporters purchasing their products. Unfortunately, another user claims that the company is losing, more or less, almost $1 billion since the controversial campaign.

Me too. It's terribly tiring — Sean Bw Parker (@seanbwparker) April 10, 2023

Many are coming up and saying that they’re tired of “inclusivity” ruining the brands they love. Others state that it is ironic that inclusivity nowadays means that you have to exclude most of your clientele base.

