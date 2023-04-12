Trump LEADING against DeSantis, Twitter users WARN the Florida governor

A recent poll shows that Trump is leading against DeSantis, his Republican rival. According to Breitbart, in the latest Victory Insights survey, former President Donald Trump leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida with an eight-point lead.

This leads to Trump garnering 42.9 percent support while DeSantis trails at only 34.8 percent. This shows a 25-point swing since November. No other potential candidate comes close, with anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at third place with 3.5 percent support.

He is then followed by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at fourth place with 3.2 percent support. Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) announced his presidential bid in April and comes in at 1.4 percent. In a potentially crowded field, 13.9 percent remain undecided.

In the survey, there was also a comparison done between Trump and DeSantis. The comparison discovers that Trump is still in the lead with 65.9 percent support against the governor’s 46.6 percent. It is noteworthy that there is a significant shift of 25.7 points in favour of Trump since the survey’s results in November, when DeSantis was ahead with 47.4 percent to Trump’s 36.5 percent.

Trump vs DeSantis, a Republican bloodbath?

Have you considered that, perhaps, he thinks we actually need to win the presidency in 2024 and that our country cannot afford four more years of Biden? — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 10, 2023

A renown conservative on Twitter shares his opinions regarding the rivalry that Trump and DeSantis have among each other. He states that DeSantis is worth over $100 million in wealth, he recently won re-election and has until 2027 to serve as governor.

Additionally, he would have almost two full years to campaign for the presidency in 2028. It seems illogical to squander his money, political influence, and favourable reputation by running for president in 2024, only to likely lose.

Trump has the most votes for an R in an election..and still lost.. tell me Desantis can match that? Tell me Desantis can take the same dirty tricks. Tell me the left isnt going to apply the cheat at 4:am day after election? Tell me why Bush and Ryan got his back? — Jonathan (@Jonatha89970231) April 10, 2023

There are some DeSantis supporters stating that he can easily beat Biden in the upcoming elections due to his age and wealth. However, Republicans are joking that the left deserves to have Trump for another four more years due to all the ruckus Biden has made.

This is the record of a NY liberal vs. a conservative. — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) April 10, 2023

It seems that the Republicans are torn between each other from Trump and DeSantis. Furthermore, this user states that the latter has done more for the country than Trump has. Regardless, we will have to wait and see until the Republicans announce who is running as their President.

