Rural America winning after woke teachers fired and explicit materials banned from schools 

Rural Americans appear to be on a winning streak after two woke teachers lost their respective jobs for making racial rhetoric. Furthermore, several schools are banning the wildly inappropriate books that are supposedly meant for children. It appears that the woke culture is merely a fad that will pass on.

The biggest win for Rural Americans is regarding a Black teacher making anti-White sentiments openly to her students. According to the New York Post, a Texas elementary school teacher lost her job after posting “racist” comments on social media. Furthermore, these posts include expressing concerns about her sister dating a White man.

The Mesquite Independent School District announced her departure, stating that they became aware of her racially offensive posts on X. They confirm that as of that morning, she was no longer an employee with the Mesquite ISD. The specifics of the matter couldn’t be disclosed further, given its confidential personnel nature.

Rural Americans rejoicing for winning against the woke mob

Finally, progress is being made in reclaiming our education system. With two districts removing porn and two teachers being held accountable, we're on the right track. Now, is stepping in with new educational content for schools. Let's support this cause by signing the petition… — Dividends Growth Hustler (@DividendIncome_) August 24, 2023

In addition to this, X users are stating that they are happy to see this happen. School teachers are meant to educate the youth, they are not meant to show explicit material to children. Furthermore, they should not discuss which racial group is better than another. Currently, PragerU has a petition available for those who disagree with the woke teachers.

This is the way. — True Kyle isn’t Magnetic Kyle (@KyleSch20360883) August 24, 2023

Following that, others are happy to see justice prevailing as those who are making bad moves deserve repercussions. Following that, dealing with youths is an utmost sensitive topic as they will emulate what they learn for later life. This means that protecting children is one of the most crucial things a society must do.

However, there are some who believe that these teachers deserve to be arrested for their wrong doings. For the most part, many are agreeing with this sentiment. The Democrat government needs to consider these complaints seriously.

There are several woke individuals who are vehemently unhappy with this. Apparently, to them it is alright to spew hate towards a certain group for the color of their skin. Regardless, the conservatives will continue on their fight for a decent and moral society.

