The Sandoval and Leviss ‘Vanderpump Rules’ drama

Sandoval and Leviss recently issued apologies to Madix for an incident that occurred on March 8. Madix addressed the split in a statement released over a week later.

The couple first met while working as bartenders at restaurants owned by Lisa Vanderpump, a former star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” prior to the start of the show.

Sandoval became a cast member in the first season, while Madix joined in season two. Sandoval is close friends with Tom Schwartz, and together they have launched two restaurants, TomTom with Vanderpump and Schwartz and Sandy’s.

In early 2022, Schwartz ended his marriage to co-star Katie Maloney. Leviss, on the other hand, joined the show in season five as James Kennedy’s girlfriend.

They became engaged in May 2021 after dating for five years, but unfortunately, they broke up in December of the same year.

There were rumors circulating that Leviss and Schwartz were involved romantically during the summer of 2022, which became more evident during cast member Scheana Shay’s wedding in late August.

Despite Maloney’s objections, Leviss claimed it was acceptable for her to be involved with Schwartz since she and Maloney were not friends.

During an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on March 3, Leviss mentioned that Ariana and Scheana were the ones who embraced her into the group and have been supportive since the beginning, making it clear who her true friends are.

