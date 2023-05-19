Americans are WEIRDED out by the 2SLGBTQI+ community and are claiming its MENTAL ILLNESS 

As we are discussing about the LGB divorcing themselves from the TQ+ community, we can see why the movement is splitting. Recently, there was a meeting in Canada regarding the rights of the 2SLGBTQI+. 17th May is apparently the day to “respect” and “support” said community against discrimination.

According to Linkedin, 17th May is the observance of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT). Apparently, this day provides a valuable moment to contemplate the ongoing challenges confronted by the 2SLGBTQI+ community both in Canada and worldwide. Despite notable progress in 2SLGBTQI+ rights within Canada in recent decades, instances of discrimination and violence against individuals in this community persist.

Furthermore, the statement from Linkedin add that it is equally vital to embrace and honor the diversity encompassed within the 2SLGBTQI+ community. In Canada, a rich tapestry of identities and experiences exists, spanning across the 2SLGBTQI+ spectrum, and acknowledging and celebrating this diversity holds immense significance.

Twitter users are in confusion with the 2SLGBTQI+ community

That's my wifi password. — Danny Shannon (@texsurfin) May 18, 2023

However, the post is gaining significant traction among American conservatives. Furthermore, one user is even joking that this is his wifi password. Comments like these are receiving thousands of likes. However, it does show that there are a large portion of people disagreeing with the destruction of the actual LGBT community.

Looks like an audition for villains of Gotham City. — Enoch (@bigbossenoch) May 18, 2023

Following that, one user states that this is mental illness. Furthermore, another user replies to the comment stating that these people look like the villains in Gotham city. Sentiments like these are popular as they tend to wear eccentric clothes that rarely match their entire ensemble. There are a number of comments mocking the looks of these people.

i feel like people have forgotten that normal gay and bi people exist and don’t want to be part of this clown circus 🤦‍♀️ — spicegirl.eth (@spicegirldoteth) May 18, 2023

Furthermore, actual gay people are also not sure with this entire movement. Sentiments that regular folks who are homosexual tend to stay away from this circus. There are a large number of gay and lesbians who are vehemently against the wokeification of the LGBT community.

