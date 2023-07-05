Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t like looking at herself in the mirror but would never do plastic surgery

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke very frankly about herself and her body image on the Howard Stern Show recently. Saying that although she believes she is good looking at 58, she says “I mean, I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I’m fine.”

Parker joked that she thinks about Botox a lot but hasn’t done it. “I ask people if it’s too late. People would be like, ‘Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.”

She does however feel that there is absolutely nothing wrong if people want to do cosmetic surgery.

Parker on Women Looks

“I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women about looks. Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and ‘Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray.”

She recently appeared on Season 2 of And Just Like That.

“I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door,” she said.

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis got together last month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and The City which first aired on HBO on June 6, 1998.

The stars launched an immersive pop-up that features iconic images, fashion and memorabilia from the series.

The follow up to Sex and The City, titled And Just Like That unfortunately did not do well when it premiered on HBO Max on Dec 9, 2021. But it did get a second season minus Kim Catrall, the original cast remains with additional characters.

The transition from women in their 30’s to a more complicated life and friendship in their 50’s sees a lot of difference from the original story but how the second season will fare remains to be seen with only two episodes having premiered on HBO so far.

