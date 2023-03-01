Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter rumoured to be dating

Singer Shawn Mendes was seen with Sabrina Carpenter in LA on Monday, as reported by several media outlets. Dressing casually, it appears that the two seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

The 24-year-old singer wore a pair of blue corduroy pants, a white T-shirt and a shearling-lined jean jacket for the outing while Carpenter, 23, kept things comfortable in an oversized black sweat-suit and sneakers. Her hair was tied in a messy bun.

Carpenter comfortable with Mendes

It was reported by Page Six that the outing with Carpenter further fuels romance rumours after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi recently shared an anonymous tip suggesting the pair was dating.

Carpenter was seen having a date with the singer at Horses in Los Angeles, according to an eyewitness. - Advertisement - The former Disney Channel star appeared happy and relaxed during their conversation, which took place over a year after Mendes split from Camila Cabello. In November 2021, the ex-couple released a joint statement confirming the end of their romantic relationship, but they would continue to be best friends. Mendes and Cabello publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019 after a five-year friendship. Sources at the time said that their loved ones believed they were moving too quickly and felt overwhelmed by the attention and constant questioning about their relationship.

“Their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source shared at the time. “The attention became overwhelming, and it did irritate them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

The musician later made headlines when he cancelled the remaining dates of his Wonder world tour due to his mental health.

No Easy Breaking

- Advertisement -

“The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way,” he recalled to WSJ. Magazine earlier this month, referring to the July 2022 decision. “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Read More News

Related Posts