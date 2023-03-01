Biden Administration’s Travel Loop-Hole Increasing Child Labour Migrants

Under the Biden administration, there are a plethora of changes happening to the United States. There is now a new loop-hole that is allowing thousands child migrants coming to the United States.

A recent New York Times article shed light on the dangerous and abusive conditions faced by foreign teenagers who use the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) loophole to enter the US and seek employment in the rapidly expanding child workforce. Despite these risks, many teenagers still view this as their best chance for a better life.

According to Brieitbart, to enter the US, these migrants often attempt to register for President Biden’s new “parole pathway” via the CBP One cell phone app. However, not all migrants are able to gain entry through this legally questionable method. It is used as a deterrent for those considering illegal border crossings.

This creates further challenges for those seeking asylum and a better future for themselves and their families, highlighting the need for more comprehensive immigration reform in the US. However, many are bringing Biden’s horrible past to light as he single handedly signed a bill which displaced immigrant children away from their parents

Biden’s controversial past regarding migrants

Thanks to Biden’s policies decades ago, thousands of children are separated from their families. Under Trump’s rule, this intensified further and currently there are a thousand children that are yet to reunite with their families.

Despite Biden’s past, Democrats are claiming that he is a changed person. To which many can see is true, especially with his strong support for the minorities of America.

Furthermore, the approval rating for Biden in Europe is significantly better than Trump’s. Some claim that the American government is giving these countries money, but this fact is not proven in any way.

US government cracking down on loophole

Due to this loophole, there are a number of children who are working illegally for American companies. Since they’re already illegal, the government would not be able to identify their respective ages. This is despite the fact that child labour is highly illegal in the United States.

However, it appears that the President is doing the right thing by cracking down on this issue. There will be more enforcements on the Department of Labour, and increasing the fines for violators.

