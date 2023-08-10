Sunak take his family to Disneyland and dine at £12,000 restaurant

While the cost of living crisis continues to escalate in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family received brickbats for dining at a restaurant which can cost up to $15,000.

Sunak already received a lot of flak for telling a homeowner who was struggling with mortgage payments to the tune of £2,800 a month to “talk to your bank”, in a podcast called Prime Minister Takes Your Calls.

The Office for National Statistics reported that the price of goods in supermarkets in Britain has gone up by 17% in September.

The Rich Sunak

The Prime Minister and his wife also own a £5,000,000 luxury penthouse apartment in Santa Monica which is about an hour’s drive from Disneyland. Their vacation includes them dining at 21 Royal, a high-end restaurant at the park.

The full experience at the restaurant (for a table of up to 12) can cost about $1,250 per person. This inlcudes park-hopper admission which is a one day ticket that costs $185, valet parking at Grand California Hotel & Spa as well as tax and tips for the five hour seven course meal.

In addition, guests who eat there are escorted by a valet and given a VIP escort to the site. Butlers then serve cocktails before seating them at a table which is beautifully decorated with fresh flowers, crystal glasses and gold-plated dinnerware.

Sunak is said to be the richest man to hold the keys at No 10. He and his wife have a net worth of £730,000. His father in law is the founder of Infosys.

The couple own several properties including the Santa Monica penthouse, a mansion in Yorkshire, a five-bedroom mews house in Kensington and a pied-a-terre apartment in South Kensington’s Old Brampton Road.

Though he is wealthy in his own right his lifestyle is upsetting many Brits who cannot stomach his wealth amidst a financial crisis in the US.

End Fuel Poverty Coalition coordinator, Simon Francis said, “As household across the UK look at record energy bills, soaring energy firm profits and face a winter unable to keep themselves warm, the comparison in fortunes could not be clearer. You could heat the homes of six families for a year for the cost of one night in the 21 Royal.

“Obviously the PM has a right to enjoy a champagne lifestyle if he chooses to do so but he should reflect on how his extravagance is seen by the average household struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis back home.”

The photo above is from Wikipedia

