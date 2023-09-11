Surviving workplace shaming

In the workplace, people often find themselves navigating a maze of challenges, from tight deadlines to demanding clients. However, there’s one formidable adversary that many have encountered at some point in their careers that can easily ruin one’s professional life — workplace shaming.

Whether it’s passive-aggressive comments, public humiliation, or the subtle undermining of abilities, workplace shaming can be emotionally draining and professionally debilitating.

Workplace shaming at its core is a toxic behavior that aims to belittle, demean, or undermine an individual in a professional setting. It’s manifested through gossip, exclusion, sarcasm, or even cyberbullying.

How to combat workplace shaming

Here are 6 strategies on how to survive and thrive in the face of workplace shaming.

Self-Awareness

Recognize that it is not a reflection of your abilities or worth. Reflect on your strengths, accomplishments, and the positive impact you’ve made in your workplace. By acknowledging your value, you’ll be better equipped to defend yourself against unjust criticism.

Establish Boundaries

- Advertisement -

Politely but firmly communicate your expectations for respectful and professional behavior to your colleagues or superiors. Remember, you have the right to feel safe and respected in your workplace.

Seek Support

Sharing your experiences with someone you trust can help alleviate the emotional burden of workplace shaming. They may also provide valuable insights or advice on how to handle the situation.

Address the Issue

Express your concerns calmly and assertively, focusing on how their actions make you feel rather than placing blame. Sometimes, people may not be aware of the impact of their actions, and open communication can lead to positive changes.

Document Incidents

Keep a record of workplace shaming incidents, including dates, times, locations, and any witnesses. Having a documented record can be helpful if you need to escalate the issue to HR or superiors

Seek Professional Help

Consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor. They can provide you with strategies to cope with emotional distress and build resilience.

Thriving Beyond Workplace Shaming

- Advertisement -

While surviving workplace shaming is essential, ultimately, the goal is to thrive in your career despite these challenges. Embrace the adversity as an opportunity for personal growth and development. Use the experience to strengthen your resilience, improve your communication skills, and build a support network that can help you excel in your professional journey.

Read More News

Conservatives claim nobody celebrates Juneteenth after Emory Healthcare replaces Christmas Eve with it

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts

No related posts.