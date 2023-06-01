Quentin Tarantino paid $10k to lick woman’s feet till they look like ‘prunes’

Actor-director Quentin Tarantino once paid $10,000 to lick a woman’s feet till they looked like ‘prunes’ claimed a strip club manager. The strip club manager, who goes by Lowlife as well as Page Rad revealed Tarantino’s not-so-little secret foot fetish on the Get in the Car podcast this week.

The incident happened at Hollywood strip club Crazy Girls where Page Rad works as a strip club manager. He alleged that Tarantino visited Crazy Girls and requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the best assets in the place.

Foot fetish

Page Rad then went to the back room to watch what happened on the CCTV monitor out of curiosity.

“He’s sitting down, she’s about to do her little… take her top off,” Lowlife said, “And he gets up, throws her on the f–king seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes.”

He added that Tarantino went on for half an hour and after he was done, the feet of the stripper looked like ‘prunes’. Page Rad said the Oscar-winning auteur then gave the woman $10K.

Tarantino does not take it seriously

In a 2021 interview with GQ, Tarantino was asked: ‘What do you make of people thinking you have a thing about feet?’

Others have been accused

Tarantino added: ‘And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.’

When Margot Robbie worked with Tarantino in the 2019 movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, she played Sharon Tate who did not like wearing shoes and was barefoot most of the time. Tarantino asked Robbie not the clean her feet despite them being dirty.

