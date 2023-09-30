Life“Transgender” student beats up another girl randomly in school, X users calling...

“Transgender” student beats up another girl randomly in school, X users calling it man on woman violence 

“Transgender” student
Image screen grabbed from X page @againstgrmrs
By Asir F

Recently, the stories of transgender students being aggressive to biological females in their peer group is getting more prevalent. Furthermore, conservatives are calling this very incident a man on woman aggression. However, it is unclear what happened between the two students. 

SK Pop states, the disturbing video depicting a brutal assault on a female student by a classmate at Hazelbrook Middle School in Oregon is igniting outrage on social media. This incident adds to the growing concern surrounding the proliferation of violent content showcasing school violence on various online platforms. 

Furthermore, the video captures a seemingly unprovoked attack, with the aggressor (allegedly a trans student) ambushing the victim in a crowded school hallway, slamming her to the ground, and repeatedly attacking her, while the victim pleads for mercy. The incident has raised questions about premeditated violence, as a Hazelbrook student was observed documenting the attack before it occurred.

Transgender student showing aggression against biological female peer 

In addition to this, X users state that this is a clear violation of the law. Regardless of what this person identifies themself as, it is not right to hit another student in broad daylight. There are a number of ways to solve an altercation with a more peaceful method. However, according to conservatives it seems that peace is rarely an option for woke individuals. 

Following that, users demand that the school take action against said transgender student for being aggressive. The relatives of the victim would surely show their concerns towards the girl’s safety. However, users don’t feel that anything will happen as the school board will be too scared to do anything as the woke crowd will be triggered. 

 

Furthermore, this “transgender” student has been aggressive towards other female students in his school. Many users are misgendering the individual as a “he” as they believe that this individual may not be actually transgender. Others suggest that the student gets a proper mental evaluation in order for him to stop being aggressive towards other female students in his school. 

