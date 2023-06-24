Trump eyes Nancy Mace as running mate for 2024 elections

While it’s still several months before the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential primary elections and Donald Trump hasn’t yet obtained his party’s nomination, the former president is already screening potential running mates. Loud murmurs from those in the know point to Trump as having settled his eyes on Nancy Mace, a congresswoman from South Carolina.

Nancy Mace – Undying support for Trump

Over the past two weeks, Mace has been quite active in the media, appearing on several daytime and evening news programs to express her unwavering support for Trump while he is being prosecuted on 37 counts, including breaching the Espionage Act for allegedly mishandling official data.

When asked if she would be open to serving as Trump’s running mate should he win the party’s nomination, Mace said, “I’m flattered by the question,” during an appearance on Fox News. “A woman must be listed on the ticket. We need a woman who can connect with independent and suburban women, but that process is still a long way off.”

From her response to Fox News’ question, it seems Nancy Mace is not just “flattered” to be eyed as a running mate; she appears to be very “interested.”

Kari Lake – Another Trump “die-hard”

So, where does that leave Kari Lake?

Kari Lake, a former TV news host and unsuccessful candidate for governor of Arizona in 2022, has practically moved into Mar-a-Lago, a source tells People.

Lake seems to be exerting every effort to maintain Trump’s interest and keep her name in the news.

“Kari Lake is there every night,” the source says. “She’s there all the time. There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

Another insider recently revealed to People that Lake, who was supported by Trump in her unsuccessful candidacy for governor, has since done everything in her power to stay in his good graces, and is eyeing the position of running mate for him in 2024.

“Negotiations” are up, according to the source.

Kari Lake needs something bigger and faster to make up for what she lost in Arizona.

