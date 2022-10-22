Twister sequel coming soon, filming to start in 2023

- Advertisement -

Twister, the hurricane movie from 1996 is making a comeback in the form of a sequel. The film grossed $494 million way back then wooing the audience with its special effects and exciting theme.

According to Deadline, the sequel will be called Twisters and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are hoping to bring Helen Hunt back as well.

The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros and was originally set to be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski but he decided to work on Brad Pitt’s Formula One movie instead.

The filmmakers hope to have Helen Hunt on board with a story that focuses on the daughter she had with the late Bill Paxton. In the original movie, Hunt played Doctor Jo Harding, a storm expert who had to work with her ex-husband (Bill Paxton) to come up with an alert system solution to warn people of the extremely violent tornadoes coming their way.

The 1996 film also starred Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field and Jeremy Davies. It was directed by Jan De Bont and the script was written by the late Michael Crichton.

Filming is expected to be in spring next year with a number of award-winning directors being considered. These include Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi who directed the documentary, Free Solo and Dan Trachtenberg who directed Missing Link.

In 1995, Paxton had told Entertainment Tonight, “So much about tornadoes is almost surrealistic. They can do things that defy the laws of physics. It’s almost like they’ve go this weird entity. They’re not like other storms.

“This movie is going to do for tornadoes, I think, what Jaws did for sharks. It’s going to make people a little intrepid when they see wall clouds,” Paxton had said.

Twister was the second highest grossing film in 1996 and also gave birth to a theme-park attraction for Universal Studios. The topic of climate change and extreme weather fluctuations is likely to go down well with today’s audience.

