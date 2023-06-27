Twitter users IN AWE with BARBIE’S PINK house popping up in MALIBU 

Twitter users are generally excited for the release of the new Barbie motion picture. The title of the movie is self explanatory, and the lead actress will be Margot Robbie. In addition to this, a number of internet users agree that she is the perfect fit to be the Mattel doll. Furthermore, others are showing their excitement towards the new pink house popping up in Malibu.

According to Variety, fans can now rent the iconic Malibu Barbie dream house on Airbnb. In addition to this, Ken is temporarily trading his rollerblades and surf shorts to offer a unique experience at the life-sized toy-inspired mansion. Starting July 17, fans can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s DreamHouse for two one-night stays.

Furthermore, winners are able to enjoy a complimentary stay at the pink Malibu mansion on July 21 and 22. They can explore Ken’s wardrobe, learn line dancing on the disco floor, and join a “beach off” by the infinity pool. Furthermore, fans are able to take home yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards as a souvenir.

Internet users reacting to the new PINK BARBIE house in Malibu

the marketing budget is unlimited for this movie 😭 — a girl with no face ⚡️ (@Stop_Hammerzeit) June 26, 2023

In addition to this, some users are stating that the marketing budget for this movie seems to be unlimited. This is due to the fact that even Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice made a song for this movie. Furthermore, the internet has been seeing sneak peaks and gossips about the movie non-stop for the past few months.

Imagine being so mad at barbie you spent the time to tweet this. — sain†geo® (@therealsaintgeo) June 27, 2023

However, there will always be nay-sayers when it comes to any topic, especially if it is a particularly mainstream one. A Twitter user claims that America isn’t a serious country anymore due to the vast promotion budget of the film. Despite this, many are defending the movie, stating that Barbie is an important contributor to the western culture.

Look closely, it’s just pink tarps on a regular mansion — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) June 26, 2023

Furthermore, there are several questions regarding the new pink house, and how did it even get built with little to no attention. Users are stating that the materials used could probably be quick inexpensive ones. However, some state that it could simply be a regular mansion under construction and the pink paint job was the final touch to the house.

Regardless, it is clear that a significant number of Twitter users are excited to watch the movie. Many are complimenting the marketing team for their solid work in creating the hype and excitement towards Barbie’s new movie.

