X users claiming Joe Biden is the one “dismantling democracy” rather than Donald Trump 

Recently, President Joe Biden made a rather controversial statement regarding his opposition, former President, Donald Trump. However, users feel that he is rather ironic as they claim that he is the one dismantling democracy. This entire time, Biden has been the accelerator of the woke propaganda.

CNBC states, President Joe Biden, speaking at a New York City fundraiser, issued a stern warning about the determined efforts of Donald Trump and other MAGA Republicans to undermine democracy. With the possibility of a 2024 election rematch looming based on current public opinion polls, Biden emphasized the critical role of the 2020 election in preserving democracy and thanked supporters for their contributions.

Following that, he declares his candidacy for reelection, framing it as another opportunity to safeguard American democracy, vowing to protect its values. Biden left no room for doubt, asserting that Trump and his MAGA-aligned Republicans are unwavering in their mission to destabilize American democracy.

Furthermore, he reaffirms his commitment to uphold, defend, and champion democratic principles. It seems a rather familiar word, affirm, as the Democrats tend to use it for a number of their ideologies with one of them being the child gender affirming care.

X users vehemently disagree with Joe Biden as they feel he is the one dismantling democracy

This is like robbing a bank, and while doing it, accusing someone else of the robbery. — DivXMaN (@crypto_div) September 20, 2023

- Advertisement -

X users are openly trash talking their president. They feel that he is the one that is problematic in contrast to Trump. Following that, a user used an analogy that Biden robbed a bank but at the same time, accused someone else of doing so. There are a plethora of comments like these towards him.

🎯 — Sidd Finch (@Kings2UFernand) September 19, 2023

In addition to this, users are accusing their President of being a socialist. The same claims that he is wrongly accusing Trump for his own actions. However, it is rather a dangerous claim that some are making towards the President by openly calling him a socialist. Americans do not have a colourful history with both communists and socialists.

Democracy is a scam and conservatives are it's court jesters. pic.twitter.com/nVRMXDr1PT — John Mark (@John5_18) September 19, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others claim that the President merely wants a democracy only for the elite and upper class. They claim that he actually wants to dismantle the middle class Americans. However, there is no evidence towards these statements. Regardless, the 2024 elections will be an interesting one.

Read More News