Ex Victoria Secret models say ‘Everything you saw was fake’

Jasmine Tookes, 32 and Josephine Skriver, 30 have been on the cover of Victoria Secret’s catalogue for many years but they say that they can’t even recognize themselves as everything about them was fake or heavily edited.

Speaking on the Real Pod podcast they said as Victoria Secret Angels it was all about selling a fantasy and they did not realise the devastating impact they would have on ordinary people and women in particular.

Victoria Secret Angels

They said that they are now glad that they have the ability to take people behind the scenes and show them their real selves. Speaking of the heyday of being an angel Skriver said,

“It was weird time because you realise you were getting a massive amount of eyes looking at you. You understood that with VS. But we got signed right when social media exploded too, so it was this combination of everyone’s gonna know you for this glamorous side, like it takes two and a half hours in hair and makeup, personal trainers, this whole situation.

Skriver who is Danish said that people had becomes obsessed with them and often asked questions like what toothpaste they used. She also wanted to highlight how much time and effort it took to maintain her figure even as people assumed it was effortless.

Tookes spoke about how she would get messages on Instagram everyday about how she was ‘so perfect’ and ‘always so put together’ and she says that is just one version of herself.

Heavily edited photos

The duo said that it was so crazy how people didn’t realise how heavily edited their photos were. She said on an ordinary day strangers would not be able to recognize her if she were to even stand next to one of her own billboards.

“I’m like I don’t even look like my pictures. Sometimes my mom would be like, ‘Is that you? I didn’t even know you could look like this.”

Victoria Secret is no longer what it once was people continue to call out it’s policies and culture of not complying with body positivity. There are however plans in the pipeline to unveil a new version of its once popular fashion show.

Libs of TikTok calling the IRONY of the “tolerant” and “accepting” left for sending them HATE messages on THREADS

