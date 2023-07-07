Libs of TikTok calling the IRONY of the “tolerant” and “accepting” left for sending them HATE messages on THREADS

Typically, the modus operandi of the woke left in America is them being more tolerant and accepting towards everyone. However, it does not apply to those with a slightly different opinion to theirs. Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative Twitter page is currently receiving backlash on the new “Twitter,” Threads.

There have been talks on how intolerant the left has become. According to the Atlantic, left-wing authoritarianism isn’t a heavy subject in social-psychology research due to the prevailing left-leaning attitudes in academic institutions where experts are from.

Furthermore, scholars who support the left’s social vision may be slow to identify authoritarianism among like-minded individuals. However, acknowledging left-wing authoritarianism as a problem does not require equating its scale or threat to its right-wing counterpart. Dismissing the existence of left-wing authoritarianism overlooks a significant source of instability and polarization in politics and society.

Intolerant left aggressively hate Libs of TikTok for difference in opinions

Trans activist and Clinical Instructor at Harvard Law School encourages users on Threads to mass report me for hate speech for writing the word "testing"

After joining Threads, the conservative account has gotten several negative comments that are quite threatening. It appears that the left would typically call those who disagree with them as “Nazis” and “White supremacists”. Furthermore, these labels will include individuals who are not even White.

Then you are like an intermediate station — Nicole (@WajidAkhtar18) July 6, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that they’d be happy on Twitter as simple words can rile up “tolerant” individuals. Libs of TikTok simply wrote “testing” on their new Threads account, which ends up getting the attention of woke liberals. These woke liberals are calling to ban Libs of TikTok on the platform.

Furthermore, conservatives are calling the irony of Threads as they claim to be a more peaceful platform in comparison to Twitter. It seems that the liberals may ruin the social media platform that was made specifically for them. One of the reasons why a platform like Twitter is thriving is due to the fact that it is probably the only mainstream platform where conservatives are able to voice out their opinions.

