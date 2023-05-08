WOKE Americans CLAIM DOJ statistics “R*CIST” 

At this point, it appears that the conservative Americans are tired of hearing their woke counterparts screaming racism at everything. Apparently, there is a recent viral statistic from 2018 that shows more Black people harming White people when compared to the other way around. The statistic is also a meme which depicts that the media is focusing only on the White on Black crimes.

Furthermore, there is a recent event where a Black man decides to shoot two White people in broad daylight. According to the New York Post, Carlton Gifford reportedly killed two unrelated individuals on April 18. The first incident was done at the Rudisill Library around 9:40 a.m. where Gifford approaches Lundin Hathcock, 35, from behind and mercilessly shoots him in the back of the head.

Hathcock was immediately taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Later on the same day, Gifford visits a nearby QuikTrip convenience store where he allegedly shot James McDaniel in the back of the head.

Twitter users react to said statistic

Where’s black on Asians — Kobe Bananas (@EthanLiQD) May 5, 2023

Despite the facts given, woke individuals are still adamant that it is racist. It went to a point where even AOC steps in. Elon Musk seems to agree with this statistic and claims that the mass media is not talking about it. These statements seem to be placing the left ideology backwards.

Like biology class now — Nuckin_Futt (@Nuckin_Futt) May 7, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users state that the left are crying racism for everything wrong in society today. It also seems that they are randomly calling information they dislike as racist. Other users add that the left is also disregarding actual biological facts. Because of this, the importance of collected data will most likely be ignored.

FBI crime by race report i believe 2018. Blacks have committed more murder than any race for the last fifty years though. So you can pick any FbI crime report year. — Jake (@Swishersolja) May 7, 2023

Another user states that the Black people have committed more crime than any other race over the last 50 years. This isn’t to say that they are all criminals, there must be a fundamental root to this issue.

There are some Asian users asking about their statistics. However, it appears that the crimes done towards them are significantly lesser than other races. Furthermore, other users state that Asians are less violent to their own racial group in comparison to the other racial groups.

