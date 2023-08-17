X users defending “racist” Target employee for stopping Black “influencer” making a flash mob in store 

Not many are approving of the disruptive behavior of some liberals in America. Apparently, a viral video shows that a “racist” Target employee was trying to stop a group of Black girls dancing in the store. However, when they did not succeed in stopping the group, they went ahead with calling the police.

The New York Post states, a peculiar pop artist is facing online criticism for accusing a Target worker of being “racist”. Following that, this is after they told the police about her “flash mob” that spontaneously did a random dance video in the store.

Known as Baby Storme, the online personality uploads a video with the title “Racist Target Employee Calls The Police On Us For Dancing” on YouTube and X. However, the footage showcases Baby Storme and a group of individuals, wearing goth-inspired outfits, elegantly dancing through a Target aisle.

X users defending Target employee

Racism, in this case, comes in the form of the spoiled children falsely claiming racism against the employees. — 🦞ANTONIOTTI⚔️ 💎🙌🔋🚗⚡wokies sell false hope (@townerman1) August 14, 2023

In addition to this, X users are rejoicing at the fact that the community notes are helpful towards situations like this. Following that, the community notes state that disrupting the store is a violation against Target’s policies. Internet users are stating that today’s racism would mean store workers not catering to their spoilt behaviour.

You know you’re wrong when accounts who’s main purpose on this app is to support and uplift blk women aren’t on your side 😭😅 — Oda's Ghost Writer 🔜 Your Muted/Blocked List (@bearded_blerdd1) August 14, 2023

In addition to this, the influencer is currently receiving heavy backlash from a significant portion of X users. Furthermore, users are stating that she should know that she is in the wrong when even prominent Black women supporters are openly saying the same thing. Currently, the video has over 63 million views.

If it was white people dancing the same would apply. Why does it always have to be about race with these things? — Elias Ebner (@elias_ebner_0) August 14, 2023

Following that, even Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate has a few things to say about this matter. He states that if someone can’t afford to rent a filming location, it does not mean that they can film their videos in a private location. Others are stating that the influencer should not make this a race issue at all.

More importantly… That’s some crappy ‘dancing’ — Sprclfrglstcxpldcs (@shdw_wolf7) August 16, 2023

Commenters are stating that their dance moves aren’t even good. A place like Target should remain a safe and comfortable place for their shoppers to enjoy. Not a place for free flash mobs to disrupt the consumer’s experience.

