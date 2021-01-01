Home Celebrity '2021, be kind': Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post as she looks forward...

‘2021, be kind’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post as she looks forward to New Year with ‘hope’

"Let's hope for a better year ahead.for all... wherever they are and in what circumstances and yes, stubborn humanity is!

‘2021,-be-kind’:-smriti-irani-shares-heartfelt-post-as-she-looks-forward-to-new-year-with-‘hope’

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 31 — For many people across the globe, has been one of the most challenging years of their lifetimes. The has changed how we work, how we live and to some point how we communicate with each other. Now, people are waiting to in with hope. Among them is Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post and also urged 2021 to “be kind”.

“Here’s looking at you 2021… with hope. ’s been a tough year for many amongst . We have lost people we loved, saw humanity spring to the of those despondent, on the faces of plentitude; however some slipped just enough to show the of things & people. But we are a stubborn lot … hopeful, yet again, for a new year is set to dawn upon us. Won’t be diffident & say bring on, no not this time for 2020 was brutal. Will surely say, 2021, be kind… for in that will breathe new ideas, be hailed new victories & squeals of laughter erupting from our young shall truly delight us all,” she wrote. Irani also shared three hashtags – #hope, #heart and #.

Take a look at the post here:

- Advertisement -

Since being shared, has gathered nearly 35,000 likes and tons of comments. People wrote how they agree with Irani.

“Let’s hope for a better year ahead.for all… wherever they are and in what circumstances and yes, stubborn humanity is! Wishing you, your and your Insta a good and blessed start into 2021,” wrote The Accidental Minster actor Suzanne Bernert.

“Well said, hope floats,” expressed an Instagram user. “So beautifully written,” commented another. “Such a wonderful articulation,” said a third.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

From Jessica Simpson, Adele and Rebel Wilson – celebrities are on a weight loss run!

This year has definitely been a challenging year for the Hollywood and the music industry because of the . With...
Read more
Celebrity

Reports of extravagant party dent Neymar’s improving image

by Louis GENOT Rumours of a giant year-end party organised by Neymar in Brazil in the midst of the pandemic...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore’s Covid-19 Christmas economics

Kuala Lampur, Dec. 27 -- There's no snow. No real sleigh bells. And no one's roasting anything by an...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram