A woman had her clitoris ‘shaved off’ due to vulval cancer

Shaving the tip of a woman’s clitoris is a cultural practice in some countries.

It is said that this will curb their sexual desires and turn them into good wives who will focus on their marriages.

It is a crime in Western civilisation to do so, but some women are unlucky at times.

Toni Williams experienced a ‘red raw’ and ‘itchy’ vagina and vulva in 2018 but claims she was misdiagnosed with a yeast infection after several visits to the doctor.

The mother is now unable to have sex for years after the clit cut which is a direct result of developing vulval cancer that doctors repeatedly dismissed as ‘thrush.’

Toni, from Devon, had surgery to’shave’ off part of her clitoris and remove lumps on her perineum after being examined by another GP who discovered that the itch could be cancerous.

Toni claims she has been forced to quit her job as a chef as a result of the surgery and struggles to cope with the pain every day.

‘I couldn’t wear knickers for the first year. ‘I was just sitting around in my nightgown,’ Toni explains.

She now hopes that by sharing her deeply personal story, she will inspire other women to speak up for themselves at their doctor’s appointments.

Toni is cancer-free after more than two years, but she is now battling an incurable skin condition called lichen sclerosus (LS), which causes itchy white patches on her genitals.

‘I’ve never let my husband see what it’s like down there because I just can’t,’ Toni says.

According to clevelandclinic.org, vulvar cancer is a rare cancer of a woman’s vulva. There are about 6,000 new cases of vulvar cancer in the U.S. each year.

About half the cases are caused by human papillomavirus and half are caused by lichen sclerosus.

Symptoms include changes in vulvar skin color and lumps or open sores. Treatments include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.