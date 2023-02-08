Apple Might Release New “Ultra” Line iPhones In 2023

For Apple, the current iPhone lineup is quite messy with their various line of products but it is planning the release of a new ‘Ultra” iPhone this year.

At present, Apple has the older iPhone 12s, iPhone 13s, and the newer iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and 14 pro models. Furthermore, all of the iPhones (with the exception of the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE) are coming in two different sizes. The cheapest iPhone starts at $5,99.

Apple’s sales all over the world have seen better days. Currently, China, one of Apple’s biggest markets, is seeing slow sales and has proceeded to mark down the prices of their latest iPhones. Partially it could be the price jump of the newer iPhone models or the fact that the upgrades for the current model are unsatisfactory.

However, according to CNET, there might be a new iPhone in the midst. Probably a more robust and expensive one. This might either help to save the iPhone lineup or it might actually complicate things even further.

The brand has previously used the term “Ultra” to distinguish between its top-tier smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, which includes their most advanced M1 processor. It is rumoured that Apple has internally contemplated releasing an Ultra model iPhone. However, other than pricing, it is currently unclear how the Ultra model would vary from the Pro and Pro Max models.

As it is, consumers are complaining that the iPhone Pro models are expensive. Starting at $999, which is the same price as the last generation M1 Macbook Air, is quite a steep price for many. The regular iPhone 14 had little to no improvements from the iPhone 13, which would make many decide to save up and get the previous iPhone.

Netizen reaction towards the new Apple iPhone

Tech Twitter accounts have started rendering the possible new look for the Ultra iPhones. Judging from the Apple Watch Ultra, it has more of a utilitarian look rather than beauty over function look. iPhones have always been beautiful, and it would be a breath of fresh air to see a version that is “rugged.”

Confused between 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max? How? How difficult has your life have to be when you can’t tell the difference between 3 phones..? 14 basic, pro is better. Pro max is the better but bigger. iPhone models compare on Apple web site? No? Nothing? Just confused? Ok. — Stan (@Stan76962651) February 7, 2023

Even netizens are stating that the current iPhones are confusing as it is. Claims that the newer Ultra model will water down the regular and Pro models and would confuse the average consumers.

Tech experts claim that it’s not difficult to differentiate from the models as Apple would clearly state their differences. However, a majority of people would not even need the features of the Pro models, let alone a newer more feature packed Ultra model.

Would a screen protector still be needed? — paul mullins 🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@tiger_39) February 6, 2023

There are those that might be interested in this potential new iPhone, only if it is “indestructible” and that it does not require a daily charge. Another user commented that it should not even need a screen protector if it is meant to be robust.

Generally, this move would definitely make the current iPhone lineup even more confusing than it is. Coupled with the fact that Apple is still selling the older models with similar features, and that the new Ultra will obviously be more expensive, it would probably end up as a novelty for some of the users that would be willing to purchase it.

