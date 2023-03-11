Apple releases new Music Classical app 

Apple announced their new Music Classical app that is currently available to Apple Music subscribers. Currently, Apple is well below Spotify by having only 98 million subscribers by the end of 2022. In contrast, Spotify has well over 400 million subscribers.

The swift change that is occurring in the world of music is interesting. This is due to the fact that Apple dominated the music industry in the 2000s with iPods and iTunes. Unfortunately, the control the tech giant once had on the industry is now gone.

Macrumors states that Apple Music Classical is built on the foundation of Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. Furthermore it complements the existing Apple Music app by offering specialised features that allow users to engage more deeply with classical music on the platform.

What are the reactions towards the new Music Classical app?

Perhaps can just add classical category in the existing Apple Music app would help? — Raes (@iRaesmee) March 9, 2023

The initial reaction towards the whole announcement is netizens asking why there are two apps for music. For many, the idea of having a convenient musical platform, where everything is in one app, would be better for subscribers. The pain of changing apps in between songs would be a hassle for many.

It was a question. I'm not an expert either. Why do you have to be sarcastic with me? Anyway, thank you for the explanation. — Raes (@iRaesmee) March 9, 2023

A sarcastic netizen responds to the initial question citing that the app will be bloated if the features are in one app. Furthermore, the Music Classical app has different features than the generic Apple Music app. On its own, there will be an approximate amount of 5 million classical music.

This is my question, too. Does my existing classical library migrate over to Apple Classical, remain in Apple Music, or “reside” in both apps? — Tom Vidal (@ThomasVidal) March 9, 2023

There are some tough questions relating to the current issues such as those classical musics that are readily available on Apple Music as it is. Will Apple remove the entire genre from their vanilla app, or will they have duplicates of some on both apps?

this. highly doubtful tho, since the screen shots in the app store look like a coloring book from a music appreciation 101 class. — Monoclonal Lewinsky (@singersteve) March 9, 2023

Classical music enthusiasts are requesting that Apple add more features that would make them learn the songs through the complex way. However, another netizen responds by saying that Apple will leave it to be as simple as possible, as how the technological giant is always doing so.

