Apple’s Macbook Sees Significant DECLINE in sales

Times may be changing for Apple as they are seeing sales of their products declining. This is specifically towards their Macbook lineups as it is going through a steep decline. There are concerns towards the mammoth tech company and their survival for the future. However, some are saying that this is normal for Apple.

Macrumors states Apple’s production of custom-designed M2 series processors has reportedly been paused amid declining Mac sales in a challenging PC market. The suspension, which took place in January, affects the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air models.

The Elec reports that TSMC, the manufacturer of the M2 chip, sent the processed products to Amkor Technology’s Korea factory for packaging. Unfortunately, there are no products forthcoming in January and February, forcing the parts company for M2 chips to stop supplying materials. While production restarted in February, it is only at half the previous year’s level.

Reactions towards the decline of Macbooks

I think the prices are to high for the new MacBooks and MacBook line doesn’t make any sense between M1 and M2 and Air/Pro — Amine (@abenzaggagh) April 3, 2023

Twitter users are stating that one possible reason for the notebook’s decline is due to the price. There is little to no difference between the prices of the M1 chip and the M2 chip laptops. Furthermore, the complications towards the current Macbook lineup is further confusing the general consumers.

Redditors are chiming in with their speculations towards the situation. One user states that the Macbook Air with the M1 chip is of better value (20% cheaper) when in comparison to the one with the M2 chip. Following that, mentions of the general consumers not requiring new Macbooks every year is also a potential reason towards its decline.

However, most comments point towards the significant price increases Apple does whenever a new product comes out. This appears to be hurting the sales of their products as users are more comfortable with buying last year’s products instead. In addition to this, the yearly upgrades are only marginal to the prior models.

