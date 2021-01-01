australian-tennis-star-angelina-graovac-turns-to-selling-personal-nudes-online-to-support-her-professional-playing-career

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 30 — Australian tennis star Angelina Graovac has become an internet sensation after selling her nudes on OnlyFans to support her sporting career.

Only Fans is a subscription based platform where X-rated content is sold to followers for a fee.

According to Daily Mail Online, the 19-year-old started the OnlyFans account and has been posting raunchy pictures to support herself during the Covid-19 pandemic as she has been trying to get herself back into her tennis career.

Graovac who hails from New South Wales has been struggling to make a name for herself in the professional circuit since her debut in 2018.

She has however since deleted several raunchy pictures from her Instagram account and shared pictures on her page asking fans to be positive.

The 19-year-old also posted pictures of herself with the caption: “There is so much negativity in the world and do your best to make sure that you’re not contributing to it.”

She is currently ranked 1171 in the world for tennis and has won nine of her 37 career singles matches so far.