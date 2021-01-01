australian-tennis-star-angelina-graovac-turns-to-selling-personal-nudes-online-to-support-her-professional-playing-career

Home Celebrity Australian tennis star Angelina Graovac turns to selling personal nudes online to...

Australian tennis star Angelina Graovac turns to selling personal nudes online to her professional playing career

Graovac hails from New South Wales has been struggling to make a name for herself in the professional circuit since her debut in 2018

Celebrity
PETALING JAYA, Dec. 30 — Australian tennis star Angelina Graovac has become an sensation after selling her nudes on OnlyFans to her sporting career.

Only is a subscription based platform where X-rated content is sold to followers for a fee.

According to Daily Mail Online, the 19-year-old started the OnlyFans account and has been posting raunchy pictures to support herself during the as she has been trying to get herself back into her tennis career.

Graovac who hails from New Wales has been struggling to make a name for herself in the professional circuit since her debut in 2018.

She has however since deleted several raunchy pictures from her account and shared pictures on her page asking to be positive.

The 19-year-old also posted pictures of herself with the caption: “There is so much negativity in the and do your best to make sure that you’re not contributing to .”

She is currently ranked 1171 in the for tennis and has won nine of her 37 career singles matches so far.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

