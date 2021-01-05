Home International Boris locks down UK again, says 'variant spreading at an alarming...

Boris Johnson locks down UK again, says ‘variant spreading at an alarming rate’

covid-19:-boris-johnson-locks-down-uk-again,-says-‘variant-spreading-at-an-alarming-rate’

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

, Jan. 5 — Prime Minister Boris on Monday night announced another national lockdown from early Wednesday following continuing spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases – seven consecutive days registered over 50,000 daily cases – as the race between vaccine and the virus entered a new phase.

Two developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the of /AstraZeneca have been deployed, with over 1.5 million people so far vaccinated; the has ordered 40 million of the former and 100 million of the latter vaccine.

Johnson said in an address to the nation that the variant has been spreading at an “alarming rate”, which makes another lockdown imperative.

The restrictions with the main message to ‘’ will last from early Wednesday for six weeks, he said, adding that they include closure of schools, not venturing out of homes unless for essential reasons and working from home.

- Advertisement -

This is the third nation-wide lockdown since March . was re-imposed in November, when cases after a dip over the summer months. The overall number of in the UK is expected to reach the grim figure of 100,000 by the end of January or early February.

The chief medical officers of , Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales said that based on the latest data, the UK’s alert level moved from level 4 to level 5, which means hospitals and the infrastructure is under “immense pressure”.

They said in a statement: “There are currently very high rates of community transmission, with substantial numbers of Covid patients in hospitals and in intensive care. Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant”.

“We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days”.

- Advertisement -

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of New Year revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected,...
Read more
Celebrity

Shah Rukh Khan fights flies as he records New Year message for fans, asks them to not send him long greetings as ‘they all...

India, Jan. 2 -- Shah Rukh Khan has shared a hilarious video to wish his fans a happy new...
Read more
Featured News

Dad pretends to get vaccinated to diminish daughter’s fear. Wholesome video may melt your heart

India, Jan. 5 -- The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to adorable and wholesome videos featuring...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram